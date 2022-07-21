Boat builder jailed for 16 years after admitting raping child
- Credit: National Crime Agency
A boat builder has been jailed for 16 years after raping a child.
Anthony Taylor, 49, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court today, July 21, after he raped a young girl and took photographs of the abuse.
Taylor pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of rape of a child under 13, causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and three counts of making indecent images of children, ranging from category A-C.
Taylor was identified by National Crime Agency investigators after he used a cloud account to store indecent images of children.
Some of the images had been created by Taylor himself using photo editing software.
He was arrested by NCA officers on December 7, 2021.
Twenty-one electronic devices were seized including laptops, tablets and phones.
Most Read
- 1 Large field fire breaks out near Chantry Park in Ipswich
- 2 Claim made on winning £83,000 lottery ticket bought in Suffolk
- 3 Man, 21, remains missing at sea as search scaled down
- 4 Train services blocked after large fire spreads to rail embankment
- 5 Big Bolton crowd expected as Blues fans sell out season's first away end
- 6 Dispersal order in place in village after spate of anti-social behaviour
- 7 McKenna on Joe Pigott's future at Ipswich Town
- 8 Thunderstorm warning extended after Suffolk records hottest-ever day
- 9 A12 temporary speed limit questioned in House of Lords
- 10 Man, 34, found guilty of sexual activity with 14-year-old schoolgirl
The devices were forensically examined and 40 indecent images of children were found on a computer hard drive, which showed Taylor raping and sexually assaulting a young girl.
Taylor was re-arrested on February 3 this year at an address in Clacton-on-Sea.
Officers found he had an electronic device he hadn’t declared, which was a breach of his bail conditions and resulted in him being placed into custody.
NCA operations manager Graham Ellis said: “Anthony Taylor has admitted to inflicting the most horrific crimes on a defenceless young child.
“The NCA works tirelessly to protect those affected by child sexual abuse and disrupt offenders who pose a sexual threat to children, ensuring they face justice.”