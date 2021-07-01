Anti-lockdown stickers appear in Great Cornard
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A number of anti-lockdown and anti-vax stickers have appeared on street furniture around the Great Cornard area.
The stickers, which include slogans such as "Real men don't wear masks" and "My freedom doesn't end where your fear begins", have been seen on lampposts and signs in the village, near Sudbury.
Another read: "You have the worst case of fraud I've ever seen."
It is understood that some stickers were placed outside Wells Hall Primary School and Thomas Gainsborough School.
The stickers purport to be from lockdown sceptic group The White Rose, which proclaims it is "taking the immense power of meme warfare to the streets, via the medium of stickers".
Suffolk police confirmed it is aware of the stickers and is investigating.
A spokeswoman for the force said: "Police are aware of a number of stickers protesting against Covid-19 measures being placed around the area in Great Cornard.
Most Read
- 1 Noah’s Ark is LEAVING after UK stay sparked row of 'biblical proportions'
- 2 'We can't imagine life without him' - Family's tribute to Joe Langfield, 27
- 3 Man airlifted to hospital after crash on country road
- 4 Cook: We're looking to bring quality into the club
- 5 How many of these ‘lost’ Suffolk villages have you heard of?
- 6 'Ipswich will suffer': The faces of families trapped in dangerous homes worth £0
- 7 Hospital IT manager jailed after seven-year £800k scam exposed
- 8 Mike Bacon: Paul Cook's Ipswich Town revolution feels different
- 9 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Rotherham reject £400k bid for Crooks
- 10 Town's six summer signings begin training as Cook's squad prepare for new campaign
"Enquiries remain ongoing. Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting incident number: 37/35045/21."