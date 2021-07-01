News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Anti-lockdown stickers appear in Great Cornard

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 8:15 PM July 1, 2021   
A number of anti-lockdown and anti-vax stickers have appeared on street furniture around the Great Cornard area. 

The stickers, which include slogans such as "Real men don't wear masks" and "My freedom doesn't end where your fear begins", have been seen on lampposts and signs in the village, near Sudbury. 

Another read: "You have the worst case of fraud I've ever seen." 

It is understood that some stickers were placed outside Wells Hall Primary School and Thomas Gainsborough School. 

The stickers purport to be from lockdown sceptic group The White Rose, which proclaims it is "taking the immense power of meme warfare to the streets, via the medium of stickers". 

Suffolk police confirmed it is aware of the stickers and is investigating. 

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Police are aware of a number of stickers protesting against Covid-19 measures being placed around the area in Great Cornard.

"Enquiries remain ongoing. Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting incident number: 37/35045/21."



Sudbury News

