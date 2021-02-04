Published: 10:03 PM February 4, 2021

Essex Police are appealing for information on the man, pictured, who they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation - Credit: Essex Police

The owner of a puppy was reportedly threatened by another dog walker during an altercation over their pets.

It happened in Myland Hall Chase, Colchester, at about 2pm on Monday, January 25, when a woman and her daughter were walking their puppy on a lead.





They met a man standing with a Labrador-type dog, which was also on a lead.

The victim’s puppy then approached the man’s dog and the puppy then jumped back in pain.

The woman and her daughter continued on their walk but then realised the puppy’s nose was bleeding.

She returned to the man and asked for his details in case she needed to take her puppy to the vet. However, the man refused and carried on walking.

The woman then again tried to make contact with the man.

At this point, the man reportedly became aggressive and lunged towards the woman, causing her to fear he was going to be violent, or try to take her phone.

Police are appealing for information on the man, pictured, who they would like to speak to in connection with the investigation.

Anyone with information should submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

You can also call us on 101 and cite crime reference 42/13978/21.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on the website.