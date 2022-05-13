News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times

Armed police arrest 3 after gun reported in Great Cornard

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:52 PM May 13, 2022
Google Maps

The incident is thought to have occurred in Pot Kiln Road - Credit: Google Maps

Armed police have arrested three people in Great Cornard, near Sudbury.

Officers were called to reports of a person in possession of a gun outside the doctor's surgery in the village.

The incident is thought to have occurred in Pot Kiln Road, at 2.59pm.

Armed response police attended the scene and arrested three people. 

A police spokesman confirmed the weapon, a BB gun, had been located.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Sudbury News
Babergh News
Suffolk

