Armed police arrest 3 after gun reported in Great Cornard

The incident is thought to have occurred in Pot Kiln Road - Credit: Google Maps

Armed police have arrested three people in Great Cornard, near Sudbury.

Officers were called to reports of a person in possession of a gun outside the doctor's surgery in the village.

The incident is thought to have occurred in Pot Kiln Road, at 2.59pm.

Armed response police attended the scene and arrested three people.

A police spokesman confirmed the weapon, a BB gun, had been located.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.