Published: 9:36 PM February 4, 2021

Two men have been charged with drug offences over illegal substances worth more than £40,000 in Newmarket - Credit: Archant

Two men have appeared in court after drugs worth more than £40,000 were seized at a property in Newmarket.

Officers from the South Scorpion team and Serious Crime Disruption team (SCDT) arrested and searched two men at an address in Tulyar Walk at 3.20pm yesterday.

An amount of cash was seized and a significant quantity of Class A and Class B drugs, estimated to be worth over £40,000.

Lee Binge, 40, of Tulyar Walk, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply a class A controlled drug, of possession with intent to supply a Class B controlled drug and of possession of criminal property, namely money.

Gregory Simmons, 32, of Thorpe Way in Cambridge was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply a class A controlled drug and of possession with intent to supply a Class B controlled drug.

Binge and Simmons appeared before Ipswich Magistrates today, February 4, and following their hearing were further remanded to appear before Ipswich Crown Court at date to be fixed.

Acting Detective Sergeant John Gavin, of the Serious Crime Disruption team, said: "These arrests and seizures are as a result of us responding pro-actively to offences linked to illegal drugs activity in the town.

"The supply and dealing of illegal drugs will not be tolerated and, with the support of the public who provide us with intelligence about suspected activity in their communities, we will continue to disrupt drug supply activity."

Anyone who has information about drug use in their community is asked to contact their local policing team on 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form.



