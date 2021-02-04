News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police seize more than £40k of drugs in Newmarket

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 9:36 PM February 4, 2021   
Suffolk Police stock images.Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Two men have been charged with drug offences over illegal substances worth more than £40,000 in Newmarket - Credit: Archant

Two men have appeared in court after drugs worth more than £40,000 were seized at a property in Newmarket.

Officers from the South Scorpion team and Serious Crime Disruption team (SCDT) arrested and searched two men at an address in Tulyar Walk at 3.20pm yesterday.

An amount of cash was seized and a significant quantity of Class A and Class B drugs, estimated to be worth over £40,000.

Lee Binge, 40, of Tulyar Walk, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply a class A controlled drug, of possession with intent to supply a Class B controlled drug and of possession of criminal property, namely money.

Gregory Simmons, 32, of Thorpe Way in Cambridge was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply a class A controlled drug and of possession with intent to supply a Class B controlled drug.

Binge and Simmons appeared before Ipswich Magistrates today, February 4, and following their hearing were further remanded to appear before Ipswich Crown Court at date to be fixed.

Acting Detective Sergeant John Gavin, of the Serious Crime Disruption team, said: "These arrests and seizures are as a result of us responding pro-actively to offences linked to illegal drugs activity in the town.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Gentle giant' Lavenham farmer dies aged 59 from brain tumour
  2. 2 'Incredibly rare' plants burst into life on busy industrial estate
  3. 3 Prepare for disruption as four days of snow possible next week
  1. 4 Anger as drugs dumped near A12
  2. 5 Vacant car dealership sold to Co-op - but search for tenant continues
  3. 6 Feature film and high end TV drama planning filming in Suffolk this year
  4. 7 Analysis: When will all over 50s be offered the Covid vaccine?
  5. 8 Dog owner given £2.5k bill for allowing pet to foul on neighbour's property
  6. 9 A breakdown of Ipswich Town's 53 professionally contracted players
  7. 10 Third Suffolk pharmacy joins Covid vaccine rollout

"The supply and dealing of illegal drugs will not be tolerated and, with the support of the public who provide us with intelligence about suspected activity in their communities, we will continue to disrupt drug supply activity."

Anyone who has information about drug use in their community is asked to contact their local policing team on 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form.


Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Why Sutton Hoo's iconic helmet was not in Netflix's The Dig film

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Where have there been most new cases of Covid in Suffolk?

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

2021 opening dates confirmed for three new Suffolk Aldi stores

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon

Warning as suspected dog thieves pose as RSPCA workers

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon