Man in 60s required eye surgery after Clacton assault

Published: 11:11 AM November 22, 2021
Updated: 11:12 AM November 22, 2021
A man in his 60s was left needing surgery on his eye after being assaulted in Clacton.

Essex police are investigating after a man was assaulted in Rush Green Road, at approximately 11.40am on September 10. 

He sustained an injury to his eye which required surgery.

A 76-year-old man has been voluntarily interviewed in connection with the incident. 

Detectives are calling for witnesses, or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to contact them quoting crime reference number 42/198763/21.

Essex Police can be reached on 101, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.


