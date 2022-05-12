Audi and people carrier drivers involved in altercation in Sudbury

The altercation reportedly took place in Melford Road in Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

Police are looking to speak to the drivers of two vehicles after an altercation in Sudbury.

The incident happened about 8.10am last Friday along the A131 Melford Road, Suffolk police said.

An altercation is reported to have taken place between two drivers.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed the two cars involved were a white Audi and a dark-coloured people carrier.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the manner of driving of the vehicles and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed an altercation, or those driving in the area who may have dash cam footage of the vehicles involved.

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/27227/22.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

