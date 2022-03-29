News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Audi seized by police after disqualified driver caught without insurance

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:47 PM March 29, 2022
Suffolk police stopped a disqualified driver on the A1101 near Mildenhall

Suffolk police stopped a disqualified driver on the A1101 near Mildenhall - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

An Audi has been seized after police caught a disqualified driver with for no insurance in west Suffolk.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said on Twitter officers had stopped a vehicle on the A1101 in Mildenhall for having no insurance.

After performing a check on the driver's licence, it was revealed the motorist was disqualified from driving.

The blue Audi was seized by police and the driver was reported to court.

