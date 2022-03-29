Audi seized by police after disqualified driver caught without insurance

Suffolk police stopped a disqualified driver on the A1101 near Mildenhall - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

An Audi has been seized after police caught a disqualified driver with for no insurance in west Suffolk.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) said on Twitter officers had stopped a vehicle on the A1101 in Mildenhall for having no insurance.

Vehicle stopped checked #A1101 @MildnhallPolice and driver found to have no insurance #seized165 checks on driver licence status also showed to them to be disqualified from driving. Driver has been reported to court #PC1815 #PC592 pic.twitter.com/kwZTTjiiMY — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) March 29, 2022

After performing a check on the driver's licence, it was revealed the motorist was disqualified from driving.

The blue Audi was seized by police and the driver was reported to court.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.



