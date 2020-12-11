Sudbury and Hadleigh to get new CCTV networks

Published: 9:00 AM December 11, 2020

Investment of £183,000 in two town CCTV networks been agreed by community leaders in Babergh in a bid to deter crime.

Babergh District Council's cabinet on Thursday afternoon agreed the six-figure sum from the Community Infrastructure Levy fund - cash provided by housing developers for infrastructure improvements - after the plans were given the green light in the summer.

Independent councillor Clive Arthey, cabinet member for planning and deputy leader, said it would give confidence to people who live, work and visit the two towns.

"The main objective is to prevent and detect crime in the town centres of Sudbury and Hadleigh, and to make these communities safer for residents, businesses and visitors," he said.

"There are large challenges for the police and community safety partnerships in both towns, and the technological advances in CCTV - particularly the deployment of mobile equipment - is a key aspect of how this form of offending can be deterred and improve the level of prosecutions."

He added that it would aid the economic recovery of the two market towns from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sudbury has 17 cameras currently while Hadleigh has seven, all of which were installed in 2000 and are now outdated.

The new networks will link up to the control centre in West Suffolk.

The authority has previously said the overhaul will mean more new cameras can be added if needed, temporary cameras can be connected, faults fixed wirelessly and cable costs can be reduced.

Independent councillor Derek Davis, cabinet member for communities, said that the upgrades have long been an aspiration but funding had not been available, with the CIL cash proving to be the perfect avenue for securing the improvements.

The cabinet also approved a £109,000 investment in Lavenham's Prentice Street car park, which included creating five new spaces, installing two electric vehicle charging points and improving the public toilets there.

Elsewhere, a £36,000 bid to create a new common room for the Tenter Piece sheltered accommodation was successful, and nearly £10,000 was agreed for play area improvements at Hintlesham Playing Fields.