Bank cards stolen in home break-in

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:16 PM March 3, 2021   
The burglary happened at a home in Windermere Road, Sudbury

The burglary happened at a home in Windermere Road, Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

Bank cards and checking books have been stolen after a break-in at a home in Sudbury.

The incident happened at some point between 10.30am and 6.40pm on Tuesday, February 23 at a property in Windermere Road, Suffolk police said.

An unknown number of thieves gained access to the home via an open window and conducted an untidy search.

It was later discovered that bank cards and checking books had been taken in the raid.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity, has any knowledge of the incident or knows the whereabouts of the items stolen, should contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting crime reference number 37/9171/21.

