Man denies controlling behaviour towards a woman

Published: 4:15 PM January 4, 2021

A Suffolk man accused of using controlling behaviour towards a woman faces a trial later this year.

Barry Carver, 54, of Moorlands, Hollesley, pleaded not guilty to the charge at a plea and directions hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (January 4).

In addition to denying using controlling behaviour, Carver also denied using coercive behaviour towards the same woman causing her serious alarm or distress.

The alleged offences date back to 2018.

His trial will take place during a two-week warned list, commencing December 6.

A further case management hearing will take place on September 17.

Carver is on conditional bail.