News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man denies controlling behaviour towards a woman

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:15 PM January 4, 2021   
GV - Ipswich Crown Court

Barry Carver appeared at Ipswich Crown Court

A Suffolk man accused of using controlling behaviour towards a woman faces a trial later this year.

Barry Carver, 54, of Moorlands, Hollesley, pleaded not guilty to the charge at a plea and directions hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (January 4).

In addition to denying using controlling behaviour, Carver also denied using coercive behaviour towards the same woman causing her serious alarm or distress.

The alleged offences date back to 2018.

His trial will take place during a two-week warned list, commencing December 6.

A further case management hearing will take place on September 17.

Carver is on conditional bail.

Most Read

  1. 1 The Suffolk schools delaying re-opening for the start of term
  2. 2 All north Essex primary schools to stay CLOSED for start of term
  3. 3 All we know as Suffolk schools set to re-open
  1. 4 Man left for dead in layby after serious attack
  2. 5 Six more primary schools to remain shut temporarily amid Covid confusion
  3. 6 Primary school to remain shut as Covid infection rates 'spiral'
  4. 7 First glimpse of plans for up to 2,600 homes on town outskirts
  5. 8 Covid infection rates nearly double in parts of Suffolk over Christmas period
  6. 9 Fears of new 'Beast from the East' as cold snap predicted
  7. 10 Police probe after three deer shot and killed

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Covid-19 rates still rising in Suffolk, with 2,100 cases in a week

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Staff from Ipswich Tesco self-isolating after contracting coronavirus

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

New McDonald's branch proposed for retail park

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

80 homes for Suffolk village approved 18 months after being due for refusal

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon