Abusive boyfriend jailed for breaching restraining order

Published: 7:00 AM April 20, 2021

A man with a history of violence against women has been jailed for breaching a restraining order by contacting an ex-partner he assaulted and 'threatened to decapitate'.

Darren Pountney was wanted by police until March 2, when he handed himself in but denied breaching the order, imposed indefinitely in June 2017 following his conviction for battery and criminal damage.

The 33-year-old repeated his intention to plead not guilty before magistrates on March 3, but then admitted the offence at a trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on March 31.

Pountney, formerly of Beck Row, was remanded in custody at Norwich prison until Monday, when he reappeared before Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing.

Prosecutor Joanne Eley said the victim had been in an abusive relationship with Pountney for 17 years until the 2017 assault and resulting court order, which he was convicted of breaching on two occasions last July and was jailed for four weeks.

On December 16, Pountney sent a series of messages and made 15 attempts to call his ex-partner from an unrecognised mobile number until she called back and told him to stop.

The messages continued the following day and into the early hours of December 18, Miss Eley told the court.

On December 27, Pountney called from a withheld number and requested to visit the victim's address – which she allowed – in order to collect his remaining belongings.

The court heard how Pountney was jailed for seven years in 2013 for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Lynne Shirley, mitigating, said Pountney insisted there had been reciprocal contact from the victim, who he felt had been "playing with his emotions", but accepted breaching the order and apologised for taking up the court's time.

She said Pountney had reported suffering PTSD, borderline personality disorder, anxiety and depression, and had self-harmed in prison, where conditions were worsened by coronavirus restrictions.

Miss Shirley said Pountney had no desire to re-engage with the victim and wanted to relocate to Cambridge following his release.

Judge Rupert Overbury said Pountney had an "awful" history of unprovoked violence, particularly against partners, and habitually flouted protective orders.

Judge Overbury said a victim impact statement had included reference to Pountney having threatened to decapitate his ex-partner.

"Your behaviour, plainly, has had an effect on her," he added, before jailing Pountney for 21 months.