Bicycle stolen outside Wilko store near town centre

Published: 1:50 PM October 7, 2021

The bicycle was stolen outside the Wilko store in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

A bicycle has been stolen from outside a Wilko store near Bury St Edmunds town centre.

The cycle was taken from outside the Risbygate Street store at some point between 12pm and 1pm on Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

Police are appealing for witnesses or information after a bicycle was stolen in Bury St Edmunds - https://t.co/PwwqzmcV0m — Bury St Edmunds Police (@BuryStEdsPolice) October 7, 2021

It is described as a a green and orange Carrera Vendetta mountain bicycle.

Anyone with information on the cycle's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/55615/21.