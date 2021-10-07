News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bicycle stolen outside Wilko store near town centre

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:50 PM October 7, 2021   
The bicycle was stolen outside the Wilko store in Bury St Edmunds

The bicycle was stolen outside the Wilko store in Bury St Edmunds

A bicycle has been stolen from outside a Wilko store near Bury St Edmunds town centre.

The cycle was taken from outside the Risbygate Street store at some point between 12pm and 1pm on Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

It is described as a a green and orange Carrera Vendetta mountain bicycle.

Anyone with information on the cycle's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/55615/21.

