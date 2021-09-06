News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
BMW convertible stolen while on test drive

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:17 PM September 6, 2021   
The BMW 118 was stolen from a garage in Leavenheath (file photo)

A convertible BMW has been stolen from a garage near the Suffolk-Essex border, after a motorist failed to return it after a test drive.

The vehicle was taken from Angus Buchanan Workshops on the A134 in Leavenheath at around 5.30pm on Friday, Suffolk police said.

The silver convertible BMW 118, registration BX10 UTG, was driven towards Nayland and the border with Essex, but the motorist did not return to the garage.

Anyone with information related to the vehicle's whereabouts, or anyone who saw a silver BMW on the A134 last Friday, is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/48789/21.

Stoke by Nayland News

