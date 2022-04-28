News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Boy, 16, arrested after drugs and taser found at Bury St Edmunds home

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:25 PM April 28, 2022
Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after cannabis and a taser were found at a Bury St Edmunds address - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after cannabis and a taser were found at a Bury St Edmunds address.

Police officers executed a drugs warrant at an address in Mannock Drive in the Suffolk town this afternoon, April 28.

A quantity of cannabis and a taser were recovered at the scene and seized by officers.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug and also on suspicion of possession of firearms offences.

He has been taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

