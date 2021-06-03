Published: 4:44 PM June 3, 2021

The assault and robbery happened on the junction of Westley Road and Out Risbygate Street in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Streetview

Police are hunting for witnesses to an assault and robbery in Bury St Edmunds last week, in which a teenager was left with head and face injuries.

The altercation took place between three males at the junction of Westley Road and Out Risbygate Street at around 3.45pm on Friday, May 21.

The 17-year-old victim was left with injuries and his rucksack was taken, however it was then dropped after a short distance as a suspect fled the scene.

A 15-year-old boy has since been arrested on suspicion of assaulted and released on bail pending further enquiries, to answer at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre on June 11.

Anyone with information, or who may have been driving in the area around the times of the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle, is urged to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime number 37/26691/21.



