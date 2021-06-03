News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Boy, aged 17, suffers head and facial injuries in daylight robbery

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 4:44 PM June 3, 2021   
It happened on the junction of Westley Road and Out Risbygate Street in Bury St Edmunds

The assault and robbery happened on the junction of Westley Road and Out Risbygate Street in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Streetview

Police are hunting for witnesses to an assault and robbery in Bury St Edmunds last week, in which a teenager was left with head and face injuries.

The altercation took place between three males at the junction of Westley Road and Out Risbygate Street at around 3.45pm on Friday, May 21.

The 17-year-old victim was left with injuries and his rucksack was taken, however it was then dropped after a short distance as a suspect fled the scene.

A 15-year-old boy has since been arrested on suspicion of assaulted and released on bail pending further enquiries, to answer at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre on June 11.

Anyone with information, or who may have been driving in the area around the times of the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle, is urged to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime number 37/26691/21.


Bury St Edmunds News
West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook celebrates with Cheyenne Dunkley after the game against Leeds Unite

Ex/current Wigan and Portsmouth players Cook could be reunited with

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
ashton

Football

'Premier League is a dream, but a dream we can make reality' - New...

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Brian Pinner has had to give up his ITFC season ticket after 50 years due to his health. He has alot

Paul Cook writes to Ipswich fan giving up season ticket after 50 years

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
An advert thanking the NHS in a bus shelter in Tacket Street. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rise in coronavirus ‘growth rate’ across East Anglia

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon