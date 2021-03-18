Colchester boy sentenced for sexual assault and making indecent images of children

Published: 3:06 PM March 18, 2021

A boy from Colchester has been sentenced after being convicted of sexual assault and making indecent images of children.

The 17-year-old was also convicted of two counts of possession of a knife in a public place.

On March 5, at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court, he was given 12 months detention and a sexual harm prevention order, meaning he cannot have any contact with girls aged under 16 for five years.

In June 2018, the boy was out with a young girl when he pulled her on to him. He then pushed her onto her back and attempted to engage in sexual activity with her.

She reported the incident to police and the boy's mobile phone was seized by Essex officers.

He was found to have 69 Category A indecent images of children – the most serious type of child images – as well as 105 Category B images and 44 Category C images.

They were dated between January 21 2017 and March 3 2018.

Two other devices were then seized. On one, Essex police found four Category B and C images while on the other they found 86 images showing extreme pornography.

Det Sgt Clair Ward, who led the investigation, said: “This was a lengthy and complex investigation which required openness and transparency from our partner agencies to ensure the boy received a sentence proportionate to his crimes.

“The five-year SHPO will provide protection for his victim and he will be regularly monitored to ensure compliance.

"If he is not found to be complying and a breach is confirmed, we will not hesitate to deal with it.

“I hope this comes as some comfort to his victim.”

The knife crimes relate to two stop and searches in Colchester town centre and in Greenstead on February 20 2020 and this year on February 17, respectively.

In the most recent search, he was found to have a lock-knife concealed inside his trousers.

The 17-year-old told officers he had the knife because he had been fishing during the previous day and he had forgotten he still had it.

The five-year safety order also prohibits the boy from possessing any device capable of accessing the internet unless it has the capacity to retain and display the history of internet use and is at all times set to do so.

He must also make the device available at any time upon request by police.