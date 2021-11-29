Man shot in the face with BB gun in Braintree
- Credit: PA
A man has been injured after being shot in the face with a BB gun in Braintree.
Police were called to reports of a shooting at the Sainsbury's car park in Tofts Walk at 7.15pm on Monday, November 29.
It is believed that the assault happened after an argument between the victim and two men.
The injured man, who is in his 40s, has been taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-changing.
One of the suspects was wearing a blue beanie hat with a blue puffer jacket. The second is believed to have a long white beard and hair, and was wearing dark trousers and a dark jacket.
If you witnessed the incident, recognise the descriptions or may have footage from the area, contact the police on 101 and cite incident 1012 from November 29.
