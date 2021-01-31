CCTV appeal follows three burglaries on same street

Published: 3:50 PM January 31, 2021

Anyone who recognises the man pictured on CCTV should call police on 101 - Credit: Essex Police

Police are asking for help identifying a man pictured mid-way through one of three overnight burglaries on the same residential street.

The raids all happened between the late evening of Thursday and 3am on Friday in Panfield Lane, Braintree.

The suspects cut through the locks on a shed and stole £3,600 worth of electric bikes before targeting another home and stealing two push bikes, and causing £1,500 damage while forcing their way into a shed at a third property.

Detectives believe all three incidents are linked and committed by three men wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured on CCTV should call Braintree CID on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.