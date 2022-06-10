Teenage boy arrested for chasing person with imitation firearm

The teenage boy was arrested after a man was chased in Braintree - Credit: Google Maps

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence after he chased a person in Braintree.

Officers at Essex Police were called at about 6.30pm on Thursday, June 9, following a report of person being chased in Glebe Avenue.

It was reported to police the man was chased by a person who may have been in possession of a weapon.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence following the discovery of an imitation firearm."

He remains in custody.

Inspector Jenna Mirrington-French, Braintree and Uttlesford Community Policing Team, said: “We worked quickly to make an arrest in this case and we are questioning a teenage boy in connection with the incident.

“Thankfully no-one was hurt but we want to continue our enquiries to establish what happened last night and we will remain in the area today.

“Anyone who has not already spoken to officers, but who may have information that can help our enquiry, to contact us.”

Anyone who saw anything or has any dash cam footage is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 972 of June 10.

You can also call us Essex Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.