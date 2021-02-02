Published: 6:00 AM February 2, 2021

The derelict Victorian site has been targeted by fly-tippers and trespassers since the major blaze Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Vandals and trespassers are still targeting Bramford's former Fisons factory - prompting a series of emergency service call-outs.

Nearly all of the listed building was destroyed in a major fire in May 2019.

In the five years leading up to the fire, figures showed Suffolk Fire and Rescue, Suffolk police and Mid Suffolk District Council were called to the site 43 times.

The inferno engulfs the former Fisons Factory at Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST - Credit: Archant

Between May 6, 2019 and October 2020, Suffolk police reported, however, having been called to the site on Paper Mill Lane a further 10 times.

Four of the incidents related to trespassing with another relating to vandalism on the site.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk police said the incidents recorded included times when officers didn't attend.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers have responded to a number of reports regarding the former Fisons site in Paper Mill Lane, Bramford.

Reports have included incidents involving criminal damage, trespassing and fires, among other incidents.

“Disused sites are often dangerous places to trespass within and anyone who is caught vandalising a property will be dealt with appropriately."

Mid Suffolk District Council have been working with the site's developers, Paper Mill Properties, to ensure it is properly secured.

It said it was aware of issues regarding trespassing on the site and had also recorded a small number of fly tipping incidents.

It noted that the latter was lower than in the years before fire.

A spokesman for Mid Suffolk District Council said: “While derelict buildings remain the responsibility of their owner, Mid Suffolk District Council is pursuing all options available to ensure the safety and visual amenity of the former Fisons site, in addition to securing appropriate future redevelopment.

“Due to ongoing uncertainty arising from Covid, and its subsequent restrictions, a timetable for works to resume on site is yet to be confirmed.

"However, positive discussions about the site’s future use continue to take place between our planning team and the developer, and the next meeting will take place soon.”

Paper Mill Lane Properties has been contacted for comment.