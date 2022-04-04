Toddler taken to hospital after dog attack in west Suffolk
- Credit: Google Maps
A two-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being scratched by a dog that jumped up at him in Brandon.
The incident happened along the path off Church Road near Brandon Leisure Centre, between 2.45pm and 3.15pm on March, 22, Suffolk police said.
A woman in her 50s was walking her grandchildren in a double buggy when they were approached by another woman walking a black Rottweiler-type dog on a long lead.
The victim, a two-year-old boy, suffered a minor injury and was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, where he received antibiotics as a precaution.
The woman with the dog moved to the side to allow the buggy to pass, however the dog jumped up and ripped one of the children’s clothing, scratching his arm in the process.
Police would like to trace the woman with the dog and speak with her regarding the incident.
She is described as tall and slim, with dark hair which she wore in a ponytail and she spoke with an American accent.
Police are now urging dog owners to be mindful of their surroundings, and are reminding them that a short lead is always advisable from a safety perspective, as it is easier to control a dog on a short lead, particularly as many can be unpredictable around people, other animals and vehicles.
Anyone with any information about this incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/17909/22.
