Teen drove wrong way on roundabout during high-speed police chase

Published: 6:00 AM August 14, 2021

A teenager has appeared in court after leading police on a high-speed chase.

Brandon Hoyte appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday to admit driving a motor vehicle dangerously in Barton Road, Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called to reports of a suspected stolen vehicle travelling along the A14 on Friday, September 13, 2019, the court heard.

Officers located a BMW 1 Series being driven towards Bury St Edmunds by 16-year-old Hoyte, said prosecutor Mark Milkovics.

"Police illuminated their blue lights, but the BMW failed to stop and made off at speed, overtaking other vehicles and reaching speeds of 85mph," added Mr Milkovics.

"The defendant then drove the wrong way around a roundabout – forcing other vehicles to take immediate evasive action to avoid a collision.

"The vehicle then struck a kerb – knocking a wheel out of alignment."

Mr Milkovics said the pursuit finally ended when the damaged wheel prevented Hoyte from turning off the road.

He invited magistrates to commit the case to the crown court for sentencing due to the prolonged nature of Hoyte's bad driving, the excessive speed and the fact that he was being pursued by police.

Hoyte, now 18, of Grange Hill, Chigwell, already had four previous convictions for 14 offences – including weapon possession, aggravated vehicle taking, and dangerous driving in 2018 – before appearing in court this week.

Bruce Clark, mitigating, said Hoyte had been making good progress with the probation service on rehabilitation following his release from eight months in youth detention.

Mr Clark suggested that, given his young age at the time of the offence, Hoyte could be sentenced at the lower court.

"He has changed quite a lot in the intervening years," he added.

"He understands he can't continue behaving that way."

Mr Clark said Hoyte wanted to return to education, gain a qualification on the construction skills certification scheme and enter the building trade.

Magistrates committed the case to the crown court and released Hoyte on unconditional bail until his sentencing at a later date.