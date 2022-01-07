Teen in high-speed police chase to be sentenced

Brandon Hoyte will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A sentencing hearing for a teenager who was involved in a high speed car chase with police in Bury St Edmunds has been adjourned to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared on him.

Eighteen-year-old Brandon Hoyte, of Grange Hill, Chigwell, who has admitted driving a motor vehicle dangerously on Barton Road, Bury St Edmunds, was due to have been sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (January 6).

An earlier hearing was told that police were called to reports of a suspected stolen vehicle travelling along the A14 on Friday, September 13, 2019.

Officers located a BMW 1 Series being driven towards Bury St Edmunds by Hoyte, who was then aged 16.

Police illuminated their blue lights, but the BMW failed to stop and made off at speed, overtaking other vehicles and reaching speeds of 85mph.

The defendant then drove the wrong way around a roundabout – forcing other vehicles to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

The vehicle then struck a kerb and the pursuit ended.