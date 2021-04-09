News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man accused of eight burglaries and driving stolen car dangerously

Tom Potter

Published: 10:41 AM April 9, 2021   
The pair appeared before Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: ARCHANT

A man has appeared in court charged with burglary offences as part of an investigation into the theft of cars from addresses in Braintree.

Brett Parker has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary with intent to steal from eight different addresses over the period of a week.

The 25-year-old is also accused of driving an allegedly stolen car dangerously.

Parker appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via video link from Chelmsford prison on Thursday.

A short plea and trial preparation hearing was adjourned by Recorder Richard Atchley until Friday, May 7, at the request of defence counsel Nicola May.

Parker, of Blackborne Road, Dagenham, is accused of conspiring to commit burglary at addresses in Coggeshall Road, Frobisher Way, Mountbatten Road and Edinburgh Gardens, in Braintree, and in Peggotty Close and Barnaby Rudge, Chelmsford, between January 30 and February 7.

He is also accused of driving a Mercedes CLA 220 dangerously in Stapleford Road, Romford, on March 5, 2021.

