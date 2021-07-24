Thief steals diamond and gold rings from hospital patient aged in her 80s

Published: 5:09 PM July 24, 2021

A woman in her 80s had her wedding and eternity rings stolen and replaced with low-value tin rings while in hospital.

The woman was receiving treatment on the Notley Ward at Broomfield Hospital, where she was admitted on June 6.

The discovery was made when the woman's daughter noticed the rings on her finger had been taped over, which when removed revealed they had been replaced with low-value rings made of tin.

The rings were not removed during any treatment.

PC Grimsey, leading the investigation, said: “The rings were of sentimental value and the family are understandably distraught that this has happened.

“The rings signified happier times in the lady’s life, but her family are now robbed of those precious memories.

“One is a gold wedding band and one is a ruby and diamond ring."

Those with any information regarding the rings, or who may have been offered them for sale, should contact Essex Police on 101, quoting reference 42/112803/21.