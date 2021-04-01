Published: 7:30 AM April 1, 2021

A burglar who stole iPhones and iPads worth more than £2,700 from a Stowmarket pawn shop has been jailed.

Costa Kikkides, 46, appeared for sentence at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday following the burglary at the Trade Inn at the town's Meadow Centre in the early hours of November 9 last year.

A person living near the shop called police after hearing a loud bang and seeing two men running away from the shop, Richard Potts, prosecuting, told the court.

Earlier, around midnight, a resident of Temple Road, Stowmarket, saw two men getting out of a car parked in the street.

The resident later saw the same two men getting back into the car, and one of them was carrying a bag, Mr Potts told the court.

After receiving a report about the suspicious vehicle, police were able to locate and stop the BMW on the A14 at Rougham, the court heard.

Kikkides was the driver of the car and a total of seven iPhones and four iPads, worth £2719, were recovered by police.

Damage was also caused to the Trade Inn after a lump of concrete, taken from street furniture, was thrown through the window to break in, Mr Potts said.

Kikkides was also found to be driving without a licence.

An internet search of the Trade Inn was later discovered on a phone, Mr Potts said.

Kikkides, of Hart Road, Harlow, pleaded guilty to burglary, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on November 10 and was remanded in custody.

The conviction put Kikkides in breach of a suspended sentence from Wood Green Crown Court, which was imposed in September 2020.

Stephen Spence, mitigating, said it was a "classic example" of impulsivity without thinking of the consequences.

He added his client had been in custody since November following his guilty plea.

Sentencing Kikkides on Wednesday, Recorder Guy Ayers activated 11 months of the suspended sentence and jailed Kikkides for 14 weeks for the burglary to run consecutively.

He was also handed a concurrent eight-week sentence for driving while disqualified as well as eight penalty points and his licence was endorsed.

There was no separate penalty for the offence of driving without insurance.

In total, Kikkides was jailed for 14 months and two weeks, and will serve half in custody before his release on licence.