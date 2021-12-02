Burglar jailed for break-in at Stowmarket dental practice

Samuel Rossiter was jailed for 12 weeks by magistrates - Credit: Suffolk police

A burglar who stole whitening kits from a Stowmarket dental surgery during a break-in has been jailed.

Samuel Rossiter, 32, of no fixed address in Stowmarket, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary, resisting arrest and criminal damage.

On Monday, November 29, Rossiter was responsible for a burglary at Tavern Street Dental Practice in Stowmarket where a window was smashed.

Whitening kits were stolen from inside the practice.

Rossiter burgled the Tavern Street Dental Practice in Stowmarket - Credit: Denise Bradley

Also on Monday, Rossiter admitted stealing a mobile phone, an Erbauer drill and charger, one pair of wire snips, one junior hacksaw, one 500ml bottle of Fanta, one 500ml bottle of Dr Pepper, and a white cycling helmet from a storage shed in Stowmarket.

He was arrested in Milton Road car park in possession of stolen items, police said.

He also pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer on Monday and causing £1,000 worth of damage to a custody cell belonging to Suffolk police.

Magistrates jailed Rossiter for 12 weeks for the offences.