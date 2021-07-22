News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Burglar absconds from Suffolk prison

Suffolk police prisoner

John Sebborn, 37, was released on a temporary licence to Bedfordshire for a period of home leave but failed to return to Hollesley Bay. - Credit: Suffolk police

A convicted burglar serving nine years and nine months at Hollesley Bay has absconded from the prison. 

John Sebborn was allowed to go to Bedfordshire on a temporary license for home leave from Tuesday, July 20 to Friday, July 23 but failed to return to the prison near Woodbridge. 

The 37-year-old is described as white, approximately 6ft 2 ins in height, of stocky build with blue eyes and brown hair.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate him and anyone who knows of his whereabouts or has seen him should not approach him but contact Suffolk Police, quoting CAD 301 of yesterday, Wednesday 21 July.

You can contact police via their website or call 101. Alternatively, contact  Crimestoppers  anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org
 

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Suffolk Constabulary
Woodbridge News

