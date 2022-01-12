All four wheels of BMW in overnight theft in Bury St Edmunds

All four wheels have been stolen from a BMW in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

All wheels have been stolen off a BMW while it was parked over night in a residential street in Bury St Edmunds.

The theft took place sometime between 11pm Tuesday, January 11, and 6am today, Wednesday, January when the vehicle was parked on Jermyn Avenue.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "An unknown person or persons have removed all four wheels from the BMW."

Anyone with any information or who saw anyone acting suspiciously near to vehicle in the area is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/2191/22.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

