Boy, 12, suffers bruising after being bitten by dog
- Credit: Archant
A 12-year-old boy has sustained bruising on his thigh and calf after a dog jumped up and bit his leg in Bury St Edmunds.
Police are appealing for information about the incident that took place along Spring Lane at about 4.30pm yesterday, Wednesday, January 5.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The boy was cycling at the bottom of Spring Road, on the nature reserve side near the school, when a small, black, terrier-looking dog which was not on a lead jumped up and bit his leg.
"He sustained bruising on his thigh and calf, and was distressed by the incident.
"The owner, a woman, was also walking another dog – also believed to be a terrier – which was on a lead."
The owner of the dog has been described as being in her late 30s, approximately 5ft 5ins in height, of medium build and with dark hair which was tied back and wearing a black coat.
Anybody with any information please contact Suffolk Police quoting reference 37/978/22.
Most Read
- 1 Police describe drug dealing as pub has drinks licence removed
- 2 Plans for Suffolk's last middle schools to close due to dwindling numbers
- 3 'It's been incredibly rewarding': Owners call time at award-winning hotel and restaurant
- 4 Man found dead in Claydon woodland confirmed to be Mason Seymour
- 5 Four car windows smashed and money taken in two Suffolk towns
- 6 Cook on his Ipswich Town sacking, deserving more time and why he should have left in the summer
- 7 Former Town striker forced to retire due to injury
- 8 West Suffolk Hospital declares 'internal critical incident' as Covid surges
- 9 'It would be massive' - Evans on Town's bid to keep Walton
- 10 Stowmarket malt factory to feature in BBC's Inside the Factory tonight