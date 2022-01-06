Boy, 12, suffers bruising after being bitten by dog

A boy, 12, has been left distressed after being bitten by a dog in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

A 12-year-old boy has sustained bruising on his thigh and calf after a dog jumped up and bit his leg in Bury St Edmunds.

Police are appealing for information about the incident that took place along Spring Lane at about 4.30pm yesterday, Wednesday, January 5.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The boy was cycling at the bottom of Spring Road, on the nature reserve side near the school, when a small, black, terrier-looking dog which was not on a lead jumped up and bit his leg.

"He sustained bruising on his thigh and calf, and was distressed by the incident.

"The owner, a woman, was also walking another dog – also believed to be a terrier – which was on a lead."

The owner of the dog has been described as being in her late 30s, approximately 5ft 5ins in height, of medium build and with dark hair which was tied back and wearing a black coat.

Anybody with any information please contact Suffolk Police quoting reference 37/978/22.