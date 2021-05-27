Published: 9:58 AM May 27, 2021

A man has been charged in connection with drug offences

A Bury St Edmunds man has been charged with drug offences with suspected links to both Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police arrested a 17-year-old boy and 26-year-old man at a property in Ilford on Wednesday on suspicion of being in concerned in supplying Class A drugs.

Both were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

26-year-old Fabian Joe, of Anselm Avenue, in Bury St Edmunds, was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine - both between April and May 2021.

He was also charged with being possession of a knife in a public place.

He was remanded to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich, on Thursday, May 27.

The 17-year-old boy was released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

The police action was taken as part of Operation Orochi, which is led by the Metropolitan Police but has been in place in Suffolk since February 2020.

It focuses on tackling drugs supply offences and "county lines", where drug gangs from urban areas try to ply their trade in rural areas.

Officers from the Serious Crime Disruption Team (SCDT) in Suffolk share intelligence with a dedicated team at the Metropolitan Police as part of the work.