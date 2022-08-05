Four arrested after cannabis and £20,000 in cash seized in Bury St Edmunds

Four people have been arrested after police seized cannabis and about £20,000 in cash from a home in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened after officers had reason to stop a car in Acacia Avenue on Thursday.

A search of the vehicle revealed a small quantity of suspected cannabis, as well as cash and other items of drug paraphernalia.

A nearby home was also searched, where police found more than 90g of cannabis and the cash in a bedroom.

Police also seized a lock knife and a sword in the property.

Three men, aged 19, 20 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying drugs.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying drugs, money laundering and possession with intent to supply drugs.

The quartet were taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning, where they remain.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/49875/22.