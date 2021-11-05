Man accused of rape faces 14-month wait for trial
Published: 7:12 PM November 5, 2021
The trial of a 27-year-old Bury St Edmunds man accused of rape will take place in January 2023.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (November 5) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was George Carter of Raedwald Drive, Bury St Edmunds.
He pleaded not guilty to raping a woman on December 1, 2019.
His trial, which is expected to last four or five days will take place on January 9, 2023.
Carter is on conditional bail.