East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man accused of rape faces 14-month wait for trial

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:12 PM November 5, 2021
Ipswich Crown Court

The trial is expected to take place in January 2023 - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 27-year-old Bury St Edmunds man accused of rape will take place in January 2023.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (November 5) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was George Carter of Raedwald Drive, Bury St Edmunds.

He pleaded not guilty to raping a woman on December 1, 2019.

His trial, which is expected to last four or five days will take place on January 9, 2023.

Carter is on conditional bail.

Ipswich Crown Court
Bury St Edmunds News

