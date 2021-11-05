Man accused of rape faces 14-month wait for trial

The trial is expected to take place in January 2023 - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 27-year-old Bury St Edmunds man accused of rape will take place in January 2023.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (November 5) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was George Carter of Raedwald Drive, Bury St Edmunds.

He pleaded not guilty to raping a woman on December 1, 2019.

His trial, which is expected to last four or five days will take place on January 9, 2023.

Carter is on conditional bail.