'Quantity of cash' stolen from west Suffolk home

A quantity of cash has been stolen from a property near Bury St Edmunds, police have said.

A home on Park Avenue in Fornham St Martin was broken into at some point between 4.10pm and 8pm yesterday, Monday, February 21.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said entry was gained when a kitchen window was damaged and jemmied open.

An untidy search was undertaken of a bedroom and a quantity of cash was stolen.

Suffolk police are now urging witnesses or anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may have seen anything suspicious, or motorists driving in the area who may have dashcam footage, to contact them quoting the reference number 37/11018/22.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

