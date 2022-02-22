News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'Quantity of cash' stolen from west Suffolk home

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:17 PM February 22, 2022
A quantity of cash was stolen after an untidy search of a bedroom was conducted during a break-in near Bury St Edmunds

A quantity of cash was stolen after an untidy search of a bedroom was conducted during a break-in near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A quantity of cash has been stolen from a property near Bury St Edmunds, police have said. 

A home on Park Avenue in Fornham St Martin was broken into at some point between 4.10pm and 8pm yesterday, Monday, February 21. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said entry was gained when a kitchen window was damaged and jemmied open. 

An untidy search was undertaken of a bedroom and a quantity of cash was stolen. 

Suffolk police are now urging witnesses or anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who may have seen anything suspicious, or motorists driving in the area who may have dashcam footage, to contact them quoting the reference number 37/11018/22. 

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Suffolk is preparing for Storm Franklin just two days after Storm Eunice

Suffolk Weather

Storm Franklin to hit Suffolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Police have put a cordon in place in Sudbury town centre

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Person in hospital after being attacked in Sudbury town centre

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Charlie Simpson, June Brown and Richard Ayoade all went to school in Suffolk

10 Suffolk celebrities and where they went to school

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Police have closed the westbound carriageway of the A14 as a tree is falling in the road

A14

A14 reopened after tree at risk of falling on road

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon