Jaguar stolen two months ago recovered by police in Bury St Edmunds
Published: 2:10 PM March 19, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
A stolen Jaguar that has been missing for two months has been recovered by police in Bury St Edmunds.
The dark-coloured F-Pace was found in Smith Walk on Saturday morning, Bury St Edmunds police said on Twitter.
It had initially been reported missing from an address in Norfolk in January this year.
The car also had cloned licence plates, police added.
