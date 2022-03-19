News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Jaguar stolen two months ago recovered by police in Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:10 PM March 19, 2022
The stolen Jaguar was recovered by Suffolk police in Bury St Edmunds

The stolen Jaguar was recovered by Suffolk police in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

A stolen Jaguar that has been missing for two months has been recovered by police in Bury St Edmunds.

The dark-coloured F-Pace was found in Smith Walk on Saturday morning, Bury St Edmunds police said on Twitter.

It had initially been reported missing from an address in Norfolk in January this year.

The car also had cloned licence plates, police added.

Suffolk Live News
Norfolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

