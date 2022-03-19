Jaguar stolen two months ago recovered by police in Bury St Edmunds

The stolen Jaguar was recovered by Suffolk police in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

A stolen Jaguar that has been missing for two months has been recovered by police in Bury St Edmunds.

The dark-coloured F-Pace was found in Smith Walk on Saturday morning, Bury St Edmunds police said on Twitter.

Officers have recovered a stolen car in Smiths Walk Bury St Edmunds this morning. The vehicle, a Jaguar F Pace, which had cloned plates on, was stolen from an address in Norfolk in January.

See it 👀 hear it👂 report it ☎️ pic.twitter.com/Z3trr4cRL7 — Bury St Edmunds Police (@BuryStEdsPolice) March 19, 2022

It had initially been reported missing from an address in Norfolk in January this year.

The car also had cloned licence plates, police added.

