News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

10-year-old girl followed by man in Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:07 PM February 14, 2022
The man followed the girl in Philip Road, Bury St Edmunds

The man followed the girl in Philip Road, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A man followed a 10-year-old girl as she walked home in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened in Philip Road at about 4.20pm on Tuesday, February 8, Suffolk police said.

The man, who the girl did not know, made no approach and attempt to speak to the girl.

When the girl reached her home, the man continued to walk.

He has been described as 5ft 11ins tall, of skinny build and was wearing a green coat and had a grey flat cap on.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/8998/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 13-02-2021 of Jack Wilshere who having only just returned to training at former clu

'It's a big club in fairness' - Jack Wilshere on whether he'd sign for...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The dogs were rescued from dire conditions in Sudbury

Suffolk Live News

Eight dogs rescued from squalid conditions in Sudbury home

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Big numbers of Town fans at MK Dons.

MK Dons vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: 7,000 fans back Town in draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Burgers, Wings & Ribs operates from a double-decker bus outside the Duke of York pub in Ipswich

Food and Drink

Dirty food takeaway on lookout for new Suffolk location

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon