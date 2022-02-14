10-year-old girl followed by man in Bury St Edmunds

The man followed the girl in Philip Road, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A man followed a 10-year-old girl as she walked home in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened in Philip Road at about 4.20pm on Tuesday, February 8, Suffolk police said.

The man, who the girl did not know, made no approach and attempt to speak to the girl.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a suspicious incident in #BuryStEdmunds where a girl was followed. Read more here> https://t.co/Nzc3rBbAg8 — Bury St Edmunds Police (@BuryStEdsPolice) February 14, 2022

When the girl reached her home, the man continued to walk.

He has been described as 5ft 11ins tall, of skinny build and was wearing a green coat and had a grey flat cap on.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/8998/22.

