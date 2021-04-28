News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

New police inspector for Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 4:30 PM April 28, 2021   
New Bury St Edmunds police inspector Andy Beeby

New Bury St Edmunds police inspector Andy Beeby - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary/Archant

A new police inspector for Bury St Edmunds has set out some of the challenges and opportunities of the job ahead. 

Andy Beeby recently took over from Matt Paisley upon his departure to fill the inspector role in Haverhill and Sudbury.

Inspector Beeby, who already lives in the area, worked for the last four years as custody manager at the local police investigation centre. 

He joined Suffolk Constabulary in 1998 and arrived in Bury St Edmunds as part of the armed policing team in 2003, before a spell as sergeant at Mildenhall seven years later.

Insp Beeby said many of today's policing priorities remain the same.

"Drugs are a problem that never goes away," he added. 

"As long as there's demand, there will inevitably be a supply. But I think we currently have a relatively good handle on it."

Insp Beeby said officers were now well placed to build on community intelligence and disrupt drug related activity – as demonstrated by the recent execution of warrant on a residential flat, where a number of cannabis plants were discovered, and the occupant arrested before being bailed pending enquiries to identify the scale of offending. 

Most Read

  1. 1 New TV drama with Timothy Spall starts filming in village
  2. 2 Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries in cycling accident
  3. 3 See inside the luxury Suffolk estate where Made in Chelsea has been filmed
  1. 4 Every League One player set to be out-of-contract this summer
  2. 5 Racing legend Bill Gredley takes a punt on Ipswich Debenhams
  3. 6 Man charged with murder after assault victim dies in hospital
  4. 7 'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children
  5. 8 Young girl approached by elderly man in street
  6. 9 Warning after spate of 'DHL parcel delivery' text scams
  7. 10 Police and ambulance attend medical emergency in Saxmundham

Insp Beeby said the force was also beginning to see the benefit of extra officer numbers, both as as part of the government's nationwide Operation Uplift recruitment drive and recent local council tax precept rises.

As the roadmap out of lockdown continues and the nation prepares for the likely return of indoor hospitality next month, Insp Beeby said he and his team were ready for potential challenges and opportunities

"We're now entering a period when things are opening up again after months of very little retail," he said.

"I've been in touch with Mark Cordell (chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District).

"There's potential for an increase in retail crime but a key date for us, in terms of the night-time economy, will be May 17, when licensed premises can starting having customers back indoors." 

Insp Beeby said he was looking forward to the opportunity of heading up a safer neighbourhood team of three sergeants, 12 constables, four police community support officers and two staff investigators

To contact Bury St Edmunds safer neighbourhood team, email SNTBuryStEdmunds@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chelsea's Didier Drogba celebrates with the lid of the Premier League trophy after the Barclays Prem

'I think he would destroy League One!' - Could Ipswich co-owner tempt...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Edgar Sewter school in Halesworth has closed due to a coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

Primary school closes for 'circuit breaker' after coronavirus outbreak

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Stay Home Save Lives advert at an Ipswich bus stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus

Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises again in East Anglia

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Police remained at the pub on Sunday morning

Suffolk Live | Updated

Three hurt after 'explosion' at pub

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon