Published: 4:30 PM April 28, 2021

A new police inspector for Bury St Edmunds has set out some of the challenges and opportunities of the job ahead.

Andy Beeby recently took over from Matt Paisley upon his departure to fill the inspector role in Haverhill and Sudbury.

Inspector Beeby, who already lives in the area, worked for the last four years as custody manager at the local police investigation centre.

He joined Suffolk Constabulary in 1998 and arrived in Bury St Edmunds as part of the armed policing team in 2003, before a spell as sergeant at Mildenhall seven years later.

Insp Beeby said many of today's policing priorities remain the same.

"Drugs are a problem that never goes away," he added.

"As long as there's demand, there will inevitably be a supply. But I think we currently have a relatively good handle on it."

Insp Beeby said officers were now well placed to build on community intelligence and disrupt drug related activity – as demonstrated by the recent execution of warrant on a residential flat, where a number of cannabis plants were discovered, and the occupant arrested before being bailed pending enquiries to identify the scale of offending.

Insp Beeby said the force was also beginning to see the benefit of extra officer numbers, both as as part of the government's nationwide Operation Uplift recruitment drive and recent local council tax precept rises.

As the roadmap out of lockdown continues and the nation prepares for the likely return of indoor hospitality next month, Insp Beeby said he and his team were ready for potential challenges and opportunities

"We're now entering a period when things are opening up again after months of very little retail," he said.

"I've been in touch with Mark Cordell (chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District).

"There's potential for an increase in retail crime but a key date for us, in terms of the night-time economy, will be May 17, when licensed premises can starting having customers back indoors."

Insp Beeby said he was looking forward to the opportunity of heading up a safer neighbourhood team of three sergeants, 12 constables, four police community support officers and two staff investigators

To contact Bury St Edmunds safer neighbourhood team, email SNTBuryStEdmunds@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.