East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Sexual assault allegation reported in Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 2:37 PM August 4, 2021   
For help from Suffolk Rape Crisis, you can call 01473 231 200. - Credit: Archant

An allegation of sexual assault has been made in Bury St Edmunds. 

Suffolk police are investigating an allegation of sexual assault in the Tollgate Lane area.

If you want to talk to the police call 101 or report here suffolk.police.uk/contact-us.

If you don’t want to report something to the police, you can report it to the Sexual Assault Referral Centre, The Ferns.

For help from Suffolk Rape Crisis, you can call 01473 231 200 or contact them here

Suffolk Live
Suffolk Constabulary
Bury St Edmunds News

