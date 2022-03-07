Three men arrested as drugs and cash seized in Bury St Edmunds

Three men were arrested after warrants executed in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: British Transport Police

Three men have been arrested as officers seized drugs and more than £1,000 in cash from properties in Bury St Edmunds

Officers from British Transport Police County Lines Taskforce and Suffolk police carried out the warrants this morning (March 7) as part of a proactive investigation into county lines activity.

An investigation was first launched in November 2021 after a man was stopped at Stratford Station and found to be in possession of equipment commonly used in drug supply.

Class C pills were seized from the properties in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: British Transport Police

Officers searched the addresses in Bury St Edmunds and seized:

Class A drugs suspected to be cocaine

Burner style phones and SIM cards

More than1,000 Class C pills

More than £1,000 in cash

Two men, aged 37 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of money laundering and conspiracy to Supply Class A and B drugs.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Conspiracy to Supply Class A, B and C drugs.

A number of burner like phones were also seized as warrants carried out at properties in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: British Transport Police

All three were conveyed to police custody for interview where they remain.

Chief Inspector Rachel Griffiths said: “The criminals organising the supply of drugs are having a detrimental impact on the most vulnerable members of our communities, all for their own financial gain.

“Working with our policing colleagues across England, Scotland and Wales, we’re tackling this crime type wherever it occurs, tracking down those at the top of the supply chain and bringing them to justice.”



