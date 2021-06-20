Man in hospital with serious injuries after Suffolk stabbing

Breaking

Published: 7:43 AM June 20, 2021 Updated: 8:13 AM June 20, 2021

The man suffered serious injuries in the stabbing in Winsford Road, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called to Winsford Road at 3.55am Sunday, June 20, after receiving reports that a man had been seriously injured following an incident.

Officers found an injured man in his 40s in the road, who was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by ambulance, where he is receiving urgent medical attention.

Police have arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and he has been taken into custody for questioning.

Cordons remain in place in Winsford Road, which is completely closed off to the public.

The public have been asked to avoid the area.

Witnesses, or those with information about the incident, have been asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 68 of June 20.

