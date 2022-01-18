Woman jailed for harassing behaviour in Bury St Edmunds

One of the incidents took place outside the O2 shop in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Supplied

A woman who breached a court order by shouting and swearing at members of the public in Bury St Edmunds has been jailed for 10 weeks.

Janice Morris, 52, was handed a criminal behaviour order (CBO) and jailed for eight weeks on October 29, 2021, after previously pleading guilty to harassing neighbours by posting unwanted items through their letterboxes.

The order stated that Morris, of Beard Road, Bury St Edmunds, must not behave in a way that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress while under the influence of alcohol in public or post any items through the letterboxes of neighbours.

Around 7pm on December 21, 2021, a witness was getting his children out of the car when he heard shouting from a woman, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard.

Morris was standing outside Niko's takeaway in Lake Avenue and was shouting and swearing loudly and could still be heard by the man when he closed his door, Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, told magistrates.

The man then stepped outside of his property to have a cigarette and saw Morris dancing in the road and shouting at the top of her voice and singing.

At one point, she was slumped against his vehicle drinking from a small glass bottle, Mr Ablett said.

A group of young children, aged between 10 and 13 years old, then went past on scooters and were sworn at by Morris.

The police were called and Morris was arrested but not interviewed over the offence.

A further breach happened around 1.15pm on January 3 outside the O2 shop in Bury when Morris was seen chucking a carrier bag repeatedly against the glass shop window.

She was also shouting at members of the public as they were passing by and the police were called, Mr Ablett said.

Officers checked CCTV and Morris could be seen drinking from a can of alcohol while shouting at a number of people, who moved away from her.

Morris appeared in the dock on Monday and admitted the two breaches of the CBO.

Magistrates sentenced Morris to a total of 10 weeks' imprisonment, and she was also ordered to pay £145 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £128.



