East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Cash stolen in overnight raid at coastal restaurant

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:32 PM December 2, 2021
Cash was stolen from the Butley Orford Oysterage, Suffolk police said

Cash was stolen from the Butley Orford Oysterage, Suffolk police said - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thieves stole cash from a restaurant in Orford after breaking into the property overnight.

The incident happened at the Butley Orford Oysterage, in Market Hill, at some point between 1am and 6am on Wednesday, a Suffolk police spokesman said.

An unknown suspect broke into the seafood restaurant, carried out a search and left with a quantity of cash.

Some of the food in the eatery was also spoiled as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident, or has CCTV footage of the area, is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/67944/21.

