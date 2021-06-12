Two men arrested after police uncover cannabis farm
- Credit: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
A small cannabis farm has been dismantled by police in Elmswell, with two men questioned over the find.
Officers from the Stowmarket team were alerted to the growing of cannabis at an address in the village.
They visited on Friday afternoon and two men were arrested in connection with the discovery.
The pair were taken to the police investigation centre in Bury St Edmunds where they were being questioned by officers yesterday evening.
Stowmarket Police wrote on Twitter: “#SNT and #NRT5 had a busy day in Elmswell today. Thanks to community information we dismantled a Cannabis grow, and two males given a lift to Bury St Edmunds custody.”
Officers said they had acted on information passed to them by members of the community.
Most Read
- 1 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
- 2 The 36 best restaurants in Suffolk according to the AA guide
- 3 'We are in for three, four or five players' - Town CEO Ashton on new signings and deliver 'dramatic change' for Cook
- 4 Jack Whitehall praises award-winning Suffolk gastropub after visit
- 5 Cornell attracting Championship interest as Ipswich contract is terminated
- 6 Oxford boss hits out at 'ludicrous' League One spending while appearing to take swipe at Ipswich Town
- 7 GP surgery with more than 3,000 patients announces closure
- 8 Ashton reveals season ticket sales and hails impact of Ed Sheeran sponsorship
- 9 Bury St Edmunds bathroom store in liquidation owing nearly £140k
- 10 Edwards set to leave Ipswich Town to join League One rivals