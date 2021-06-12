Two men arrested after police uncover cannabis farm

Published: 7:59 AM June 12, 2021 Updated: 8:35 AM June 12, 2021

Suffolk police found cannabis plants at an address in Elmswell, near Stowmarket. Two men have been arrested in connection with the discovery - Credit: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A small cannabis farm has been dismantled by police in Elmswell, with two men questioned over the find.

Officers from the Stowmarket team were alerted to the growing of cannabis at an address in the village.

They visited on Friday afternoon and two men were arrested in connection with the discovery.

The pair were taken to the police investigation centre in Bury St Edmunds where they were being questioned by officers yesterday evening.

Stowmarket Police wrote on Twitter: “#SNT and #NRT5 had a busy day in Elmswell today. Thanks to community information we dismantled a Cannabis grow, and two males given a lift to Bury St Edmunds custody.”

Officers said they had acted on information passed to them by members of the community.