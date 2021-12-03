Cannabis producer told he could face jail
Published: 8:00 AM December 3, 2021
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A man who has admitted producing cannabis has been told by a judge he could be jailed when he is sentenced later this month.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (December 2) was Remigijus Ruzgus, 44, of Carraway Road, Thetford.
He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to producing cannabis.
Recorder Graham Huston adjourned the sentence until December 15 to allow a probation report to be prepared on Ruzgus.
He told him that the fact he was adjourning the case for a report by the probation service shouldn’t be taken as an indication that he would receive anything other than an immediate prison sentence.
Ruzgus, who doesn’t speak any English, had the proceedings translated to him by a Russian interpreter.
