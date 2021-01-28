Police investigate after 'doctor' visits elderly woman's home to give Covid vaccine

Published: 4:08 PM January 28, 2021

Police are investigating after a man knocked on the door of the elderly woman's home claiming to be a doctor, and said he was there to administer the Covid-19 vaccine - Credit: Archant

An investigation has been launched after a man claiming to be a doctor visited the home of an elderly woman in Capel St Mary to administer the Covid vaccine.

Suffolk Trading Standards and Suffolk police have urged people to be vigilant following the suspicious activity at a property in Thorney Road on Tuesday.

A man knocked on the door of the elderly woman's home claiming to be a doctor, and said he was there to administer the Covid-19 vaccine.

The victim, an elderly woman, closed the door and did not allow the man to enter her home.

Police said the victim has also received phone calls from an unknown person asking if she lives alone and that they would be coming to her house with the vaccine.

A spokesman said: "Police are urging people to remain vigilant of cold calling fraudsters claiming to be from the NHS, and to share this warning with friends, neighbours and relatives and especially those who might be isolated and therefore more vulnerable to scammers."

Suffolk Trading Standards is the enforcement service responsible for protecting consumers and legitimate traders from scams and unfair trading.

A spokesman said: "The caller said he was from “the doctors surgery” and that he was there to give her the Covid-19 vaccination.

"Thankfully, the resident shut the door on him and immediately called her doctors, who confirmed that the visitor was nothing to do with them.

"We don’t know the true intentions of the caller, whether it be an attempted distraction burglary or if the man would have attempted to get the resident to pay for a 'vaccination', but please warn all friends and family that the NHS will not arrive unannounced at your door to supply you with the vaccinations."

The suspicious activity comes after trading standards issues a warning following a rise in Covid vaccine scam phishing emails.

Officials said the bogus email contained links to a website requesting financial details to pay for the vaccine.

Suffolk Trading Standards said the NHS would never ask for payment or bank details for the free vaccine

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, or who may have information about the incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 264 of yesterday, January 27.