Man arrested after reports car intentionally driven at 18-year-old

Published: 4:01 PM May 11, 2021

The car was reportedly driven at the 18-year-old outside the Asda in Main Road, Harwich. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent after a car was driven at an 18-year-old in Harwich.

The incident happened outside the Asda supermarket in Main Road, Harwich, at around 7.30pm on Monday.

Essex Police said the victim, an 18-year-old man, was not injured but the car – a black Vauxhall Corsa – crashed into the barriers outside the front of the supermarket leaving it with damage.

A 20 year-old man from Barking has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and is currently in custody.

Detective Sergeant Dan Jefferies said: “I know this will be a concerning incident for people living in the area but we believe this was a targeted incident and there is no risk to the wider public.

“I need anyone who saw anything or has any dashcam, CCTV, or door bell footage to contact us.

If you have any information you can submit a report online here or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm, quoting the crime reference number 42/87253/21.

You can also call Essex Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.