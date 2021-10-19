Car spotted driving the wrong direction down A12

Published: 3:41 PM October 19, 2021

A motorists was seen driving down the wrong way of the A12 today - Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating after a black 4x4 was spotted driving the wrong way down the A12.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the incident at around 11.55am today, Tuesday, October 19.

The black 4x4 was seen driving the wrong way in lane three on the northbound side of the A12 between junction 19 for Boreham and junction 20a for Hatfield Peverel in Essex.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We need to identify the licence plate of the vehicle and trace it and the driver.

"If you saw the vehicle or have dash cam footage we need you to contact us."

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the crime reference number 503 of October 19.