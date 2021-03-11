Car stolen from front of home

Published: 1:28 PM March 11, 2021

Glemham Road near Sweffling, where the theft took place - Credit: Google Maps

A car has been stolen from outside a Suffolk home after thieves managed to make their way into a house to steal its keys.

At some point between 10pm on Monday, March 8 and 7.45am Tuesday, March 9 an unknown offender entered a home near Glemham Road near the village of Sweffling.

Thieves were able to make their way in through an unlocked door.

A set of car keys were then removed from the property and a black Audi Q5 was stolen from the drive.



Anyone who has any information about this burglary and has seen, or know where the vehicle is now are asked to contact Suffolk Police CID East Team 3 on 101 quoting crime number 37/11658/21 or email Lee.Cudmore@suffolk.police.uk .

