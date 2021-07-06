News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police suspect air weapon used as car windscreens found cracked

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:19 PM July 6, 2021   
Stock image.

Car windscreens have been found damaged in Saxmundham (file photo)

Car windscreens have been discovered chipped and cracked in Saxmundham - with officers believing the damage could have been caused by an air weapon.

The incident happened at some time between noon and 8.30pm on Friday, June 25 in Mayflower Avenue, Suffolk police said.

The windscreens of two vehicles were found to be damaged in the residential street.

Anyone with information about the incident - or whose vehicle has sustained similar damage in the Saxmundham area - is asked to contact Halesworth Neighbourhood Response Team on 101, quoting reference number 34128/21.

Saxmundham News

